1266 coronavirus patients recovered in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :More than 1266 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far while 117 deaths due to the virus were reported in the district.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR) Punjab, 9101 coronavirus suspects have been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 2841 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 1266 discharged after recovery.

The DPR said that results of 1065 people were awaited while 5401 were declared negative.

"Presently 386 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 176 belonged to Rawal Town, 83 Potahar town, 62 Rawalpindi cantt, 19 Gujar khan, 34 Taxila, one Kalar Syeda and 11 from Kotli Sattian," the report said.

The DPR said that 1071 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 117 were died in the district.