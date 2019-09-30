12,675 vehicles fined for tinted glass during ongoing year

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has fined 12,675 vehicles for having tinted glass during ongoing year, a police spokesman said here on Monday.

The SSP (traffic) Farrukh Rasheed has ordered all the officials to ensure tickets issuance to every violator as per law without any discrimination.

The staff was also asked to continue an awareness campaign for traffic sense among road users, he said.

The spokesman said the campaign against tinted windows would continue in the coming days, and zonal in-charges would be responsible for any vehicle seen on the road with tinted windows.

ITP special teams had been constituted for this purpose, and their performance would be reviewed regularly in that regard, he added.

