12697 People Hosted In Panagahs During Last 38 Days: PMRU Report

Sat 26th September 2020 | 09:22 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :In the light of the directives given by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the provincial government, Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) establishing more Panagahs (Shelters Home) in all districts of the province, said Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz.

In a report issued here Saturday stated that accommodation, food and care facilities were being provided to poor people and travelers in these Panagahs.

According to the report, a total of 432 people were provided food and accommodation in all 59 Panagahs in different districts of the province yesterday.

A total of 65 men and women stayed overnight in these panagahs, 66 people were provided breakfast, 75 were provided lunch and 291 were provided dinner.

In the last 38 days, so far 12697 people have been hosted in different Panagahs across the province. A total of 8,155 men and women including 8,090 men and 76 women, have stayed overnight in these shelters. Breakfast has been provided to 2610 people, 2755 persons have been provided lunch while dinner has been provided to 7339 people.

