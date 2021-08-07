1.26m people vaccinated in Faisalabad so far

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1.26 million (1,260,186) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district. District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Saturday that 999,812 citizens had been given the first dose, while 213,730 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He said that 28,248 health workers were also given the first dose, while 18,396 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 66,190 first doses and 44,127 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

Timing of the vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for sports Complex Samanabad centre, which was open round-the-clock.

He said a special vaccination campaign was also in progress during which mobile teams were administering vaccine to people at their doorsteps.