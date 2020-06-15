UrduPoint.com
127 Development Schemes Completed In Bahawalpur Division With Rs 1.273 Bln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 08:59 PM

As many as 127 development schemes of the first phase of the Community Development Programme have been completed in Bahawalpur Division with a cost of Rs 1.273 billion. This was told to a high-level meeting held at Commissioner Office Monday under the chair of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry

This was told to a high-level meeting held at Commissioner Office Monday under the chair of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry. The meeting was told that amount of Rs 1.2 billion was earmarked for 89 development schemes of second phase of Community Development Programme.

The meeting was told that funds of Rs 1.06 billion were spent on 670 development schemes of the Sustainable Development Goals Programme. Commissioner directed the officers to ensure timely completion of these projects and the high quality of work.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Director Development Nousheen Malik and officers of the division. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan attended the meeting through video link.

More Stories From Pakistan

