127 grid stations affected due to technical fault in NTDC system, electricity fully restored

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :General Manager Operations MEPCO Engineer Nasir Ayaz Gurmani said that power supply from 127 grid stations across the region was affected due to technical fault in NTDC system.

He said the GSO wing teams were alerted to restore power supply from the affected grid stations.

He also reviewed the power restoration activities at the power distribution MEPCO headquarters and monitored the power supply to the grid stations after the addition of power to MEPCO's system from NTDC.

He said that administrative officers and staff were working in the Power Control Center to supervise the power restoration works in the affected areas.

However, the electricity supply was fully restored from the grid stations affected due to breakdown at five o'clock in the afternoon, he maintained.