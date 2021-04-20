UrduPoint.com
127 More Tested Positive For Covid In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:00 PM

127 more tested positive for Covid in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :About 127 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 21127 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 702762 people were screened for the virus till April 20 out of which 127 more were reported positive.

As many as 19897 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far, while 225 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

