127 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Irshad Ahmad said that 127 new dengue cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that 51 dengue cases were reported in Lahore, 19 in Rawalpindi, 15 in Multan, 9 in Gujranwala, 6 in Faisalabad, 5 in Sheikhupura, 4 in Kasur, 3 each in Lodhran and Khanewal, 2 each in Sialkot, Okara, Nankana Sahib, Sahiwal, and Rahim Yar Khan, 1 each in Mianwali and Narowal, during the last 24 hours.

He said that a total of 17,465 dengue virus cases had been reported so far during the current year .

He said that no death was reported during the last 24 hours, whereas 38 people died of the virus in the current year so far.

The P&SHD secretary said that 838 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

Anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 441,444 indoor and 105,665 outdoor points to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. They destroyed dengue larvae at 1598 places in the province during daily surveillance. The secretary urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.