127 Persons Booked For Violating Corona SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

127 persons booked for violating corona SOPs

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 127 persons were booked at different police station for violating the corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) by the police in the district.

The AC Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian, along with army personnel, went around different localities in the district and sealed eight shops and one restaurant for violating the SOPs.

The administration also challaned scores of citizens and collected a total fine of Rs 20,000 for not wearing face masks.

