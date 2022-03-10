UrduPoint.com

127 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 127 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 127 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 151,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.7 million fine was imposed while FIR was registered against five of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

