127 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 05:35 PM

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 127 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Wednesday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 191, 000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

���� A sum of over Rs 2.6 million was imposed as fine while cases were also lodged against nine power pilferers� involved in� tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

