127 Power Pilferers Netted Across MEPCO Region

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 127 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region on Wednesday.

The task force teams have raided at various places and got registered cases against 83 power pilferers and caught 10 red handed while stealing electricity.

Over Rs 6.5 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.

APP/sak

1645 hrs

