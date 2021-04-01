UrduPoint.com
127 Power pilferers nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 06:50 PM

127 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 127 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Thursday.       Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of  over 126,000 electricity units.

      A sum of over Rs 2.0 million fine was imposed while two cases were logged against the power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters,slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

