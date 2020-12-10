UrduPoint.com
127 Restaurants, Shops Sealed For Violating SOPs

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 11:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration on Wednesday night sealed 127 restaurants and shops for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curtail spread of coronavirus.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar supervised operation carried out in various localities.

The restaurants were sealed for violating time of closing their premises for customers and violating social distancing as well as wearing masks guidelines issued by the provincial government.

The district administration closed 17 restaurants and shops in Hayatabad, nine shops and 13 restaurants situated at university road, 11 restaurants and shops in Saddar bazar, 22 restaurants and fast food shops sealed on Dallazak and Charsadda road.

Sharing his views on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar said legal action to be taken against sealed shop and restaurant owners for violating SOPs.

He asked traders and restaurant owners to strictly observe SOPs to checkspread of coronavirus, adding that crackdown would continue and legal action would be taken against violators.

