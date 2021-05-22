127 uplift schemes worth Rs 7.60 bn under DDP approved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :As many as 127 schemes worth Rs 7.60 billion were approved under district development package, here on Saturday.

In a meeting chaired by provincial minister for transport Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, the district coordination committee approved the uplift schemes. The meeting approved 88 schemes of local government and community development worth Rs 3.43 billion, 18 schemes of road costing Rs 2.

59 billion, seven schemes of Health Department Rs 929 millions, four schemes of higher education worth Rs 352 millions and many other schemes worth millions of rupees.

The provincial minister Jehanzeb Khichi remarked that Punjab government was paying immense focus on welfare of the masses. District Development Package will be beginning of new era of development in Vehari. On this occasion, local parliamentarians and their representatives were also present.