1270 Cases Registered In A Year Against Illegal Mining: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Minerals

Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:39 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Minerals Friday said the government had adopted strict legal policy against illegal mining and registered 1270 cases in one year against accused of illegal mining across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Minerals Friday said the government had adopted strict legal policy against illegal mining and registered 1270 cases in one year against accused of illegal mining across the province.

During his visit to Mineral department, district Karak, he said that no leniency would be shown towards illegal mining and district administrations have been directed to take up and actively pursue the cases of illegal mining as to an official estimate Rs 1.

16 billion recoveries could be made in this regard.

He said under KP Mineral Governance Amendment Act the illegal mining was a non-bailable offence and an accused could go behind the bars for three to five years if to be found guilty.

Dr Amjad Ali said that work on reforms was underway to give a boost to investment in mineral sector adding that mineral sector could contribute to a huge extend to nation kitty if conducive environment is provided.

