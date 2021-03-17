127000 saplings to be planted during spring plantation drive

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional deputy commissioner Ikram Malik said on Wednesday that 127,000 saplings would be planted in the district under the spring plantation drive.

Presiding over a meeting to review the spring plantation campaign 2021, he said that all the government officials and officers should put their energies for success of the plantation drive.

He said that officials should ensure availability of manpower and select sites for plantation in consultation with forest department.

Sub divisional forest officer Ashfaq Hussain said that sufficient number of saplings were available with the government nurseries in Khanewal.