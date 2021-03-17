UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

127000 Saplings To Be Planted During Spring Plantation Drive

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

127000 saplings to be planted during spring plantation drive

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Additional deputy commissioner Ikram Malik said on Wednesday that 127,000 saplings would be planted in the district under the spring plantation drive.

Presiding over a meeting to review the spring plantation campaign 2021, he said that all the government officials and officers should put their energies for success of the plantation drive.

He said that officials should ensure availability of manpower and select sites for plantation in consultation with forest department.

Sub divisional forest officer Ashfaq Hussain said that sufficient number of saplings were available with the government nurseries in Khanewal.

Related Topics

Khanewal All Government

Recent Stories

&#039;Year of the 50th&#039; : Continuing comprehe ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah registered real estate transactions worth ..

36 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak chairs 14th Annual Khalifa Inte ..

36 minutes ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize’s 20by2020 humanitari ..

1 hour ago

Import of raw material from India should be allowe ..

1 hour ago

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.