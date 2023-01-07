UrduPoint.com

127,017 Families To Get Rs 7000 Each Under BISP Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM

127,017 families to get Rs 7000 each under BISP programme

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :As many as 127,017 registered families would get Rs 7000 each under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in the district during the current Calendar year.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, BISP Sargodha Deputy Director Malik Safdar Awan said the government was much keen to uplift the living standard of poor through BISP programmes.

Giving detail, he said that 10,717 registered beneficiaries were in Bhulwal, 5,925 in Bhera, 17910 in Kotmomin, 10,205 in Sahiwal, 56,626 in Sargodha, 12,104 in Shahpur and 13,531 were in Sillanwali which would get Rs 7000 each in the coming week.

The government was utilizing all possible resources for the betterment and welfareof masses through BISP aiding programmes, he added.

