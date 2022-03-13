UrduPoint.com

12705 Challan Tickets Issued On Wrong Parking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2022

12705 challan tickets issued on wrong parking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police Rawalpindi in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads issued as many as 12705 challan tickets to the drivers of vehicles parked in a wrong way in February 2022.

According to police spokesman, a grand operation was launched against wrong parking, double parking and parking in no-parking areas.

Special squads with lifters were formed to control wrong parking problem in the city, he said adding, awareness banners had also been displayed in this regard at important city roads.

Traffic Wardens and field officers had been directed to take strict action against parking rules violators which create hurdles in smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

He said that orders had been issued to all the field officers to take action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators particularly on Murree road, Airport road, Mall Road, Peshawar Road, Raja Bazar, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad and other congested areas to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

All out efforts were being made to regulate city traffic, he said and urged the citizens to cooperate with Traffic Police so that traffic problems could be resolved and people could be facilitated. Enhanced number of Traffic Wardens had been deployed at busy roads to clear wrong parking while lifters were also present to pick up vehicles parked wrongly, he added.

He said, wrong parking which is one of main cause of traffic mess particularly in Raja Bazar, College Road, Murree road and other roads would not be tolerated adding the vehicles found parked out of parking areas would be impounded in respective police stations.

