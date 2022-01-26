UrduPoint.com

1,272 Vehicles With Tinted Glasses Fined During Ongoing Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 07:46 PM

1,272 vehicles with tinted glasses fined during ongoing month

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 1,272 vehicles having tinted glasses during the ongoing month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 1,272 vehicles having tinted glasses during the ongoing month.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus , ITP has accelerated efforts to take action against those vehicles having tinted glasses and special squads have been constituted for the purpose., said a news release on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal has appealed motorists to avoid using tinted glasses and follow traffic rules to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He directed the force to take strict action against the tinted glass vehicles as per law with a purpose to eliminate the VIP culture.

The SSP ordered to check every violation and issue violation ticket to every violator. "The elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are our main objectives which would be achieved at every cost," he maintained.

He stressed the need to bridge the gap between police and public through polite attitude and by demonstrating sense of responsibility.

The SSP (Traffic) said that this campaign will remain continue in the coming days to curb this violation effectively.

The SSP said that Zonal In-Charge would be solely responsible if any vehicle with tinted glasses was observed on roads.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

GGC Dabgari, FCW, GGDC Tangi, GGDC Bacha Khan ente ..

GGC Dabgari, FCW, GGDC Tangi, GGDC Bacha Khan enters into semis in Volleyball

2 minutes ago
 Australia Ready to Supply Natural Gas to Europe In ..

Australia Ready to Supply Natural Gas to Europe Instead of Russia - Minister

2 minutes ago
 Nearly Half of Europeans Consider Climate Change a ..

Nearly Half of Europeans Consider Climate Change as Main Global Threat for EU - ..

2 minutes ago
 Austria to Lift COVID-19 Lockdown for Unvaccinated ..

Austria to Lift COVID-19 Lockdown for Unvaccinated Next Week - Chancellor

2 minutes ago
 Refugees' kids need to be administered anti-polio ..

Refugees' kids need to be administered anti-polio drops on priority: Commissione ..

2 minutes ago
 17 outlaws arrested; narcotics and weapons recover ..

17 outlaws arrested; narcotics and weapons recovered

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>