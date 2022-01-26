1,272 vehicles with tinted glasses fined during ongoing month

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) fined 1,272 vehicles having tinted glasses during the ongoing month.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus , ITP has accelerated efforts to take action against those vehicles having tinted glasses and special squads have been constituted for the purpose., said a news release on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal has appealed motorists to avoid using tinted glasses and follow traffic rules to ensure safe road environment in the city.

He directed the force to take strict action against the tinted glass vehicles as per law with a purpose to eliminate the VIP culture.

The SSP ordered to check every violation and issue violation ticket to every violator. "The elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are our main objectives which would be achieved at every cost," he maintained.

He stressed the need to bridge the gap between police and public through polite attitude and by demonstrating sense of responsibility.

The SSP (Traffic) said that this campaign will remain continue in the coming days to curb this violation effectively.

The SSP said that Zonal In-Charge would be solely responsible if any vehicle with tinted glasses was observed on roads.