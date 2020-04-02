UrduPoint.com
1273 FIRs Registered, 2,599 Arrested Over Violation Of Section 144

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:31 PM

DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed said on Thursday that 1,273 FIRs [first information reports] were registered and 2,599 persons arrested over violations of Section 144 during partial lockdown of city on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed said on Thursday that 1,273 FIRs [first information reports] were registered and 2,599 persons arrested over violations of Section 144 during partial lockdown of city on Thursday.

He said that 39,660 motorcycles, 10,102 vehicles, 1,679 taxis, 11,413 cars and 3,589 other vehicles were restrained from movement in the city.

He said that 81,280 citizens were checked at more than 202 pickets, set up by the Lahore Police, and more than 73,000 persons were stopped from unnecessary movement. They were directed to go back to their homes.

The DIG Operations visited different pickets as well to review the arrangements made there.

