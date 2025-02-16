Open Menu

1,275 Arrested For Kite Flying

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 08:10 PM

1,275 arrested for kite flying

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) On the directives of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is actively enforcing the Kite Flying Prohibition Amendment Bill and the Anti-Kite Flying Act with full vigor.

Providing details, the Punjab Police spokesperson said that this year, across the province, including Lahore, 1,275 accused have been arrested, and 1,257 cases have been registered for violating the Anti-Kite Flying Act.

Additionally, 386,890 kites and over 12,850 spools of kite string (dor charkhiyan) have been confiscated, while challans for more than 975 cases have been submitted.

In Lahore alone, 374 accused were arrested, 376 cases were registered and 17,752 kites along with 564 spools of kite string were seized.

Comparatively, last year, 12,525 accused were arrested, and 11,866 cases were registered across the province.

The IG Punjab has directed strict enforcement of the Kite Flying Prohibition Amendment Bill and instructed RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs to intensify the crackdown against kite flyers, sellers, and manufacturers. He emphasized that this life-threatening activity will not be tolerated, and those involved in this dangerous trade must face zero tolerance.

Furthermore, he ordered legal action against individuals engaged in the online sale of metal kite strings and kites. He urged parents to keep their children away from this deadly game and appealed to citizens to report any instances of kite flying to emergency helpline 15 to fulfill their civic responsibility.

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 Internati ..

Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards

1 hour ago
 Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense produ ..

Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reco ..

Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..

2 hours ago
 ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance t ..

ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February

2 hours ago
 Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitar ..

Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries

3 hours ago
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, fut ..

Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..

3 hours ago
 UAE emerges as global centre for supporting intern ..

UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..

4 hours ago
 Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabine ..

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime ..

UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister

4 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 discusses gl ..

International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..

4 hours ago
 For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Ministe ..

For UAE, security, prosperity inseparable, Minister of State for Defence Affairs

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan