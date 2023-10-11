1275 kg Chinese Salt destroyed worth Rs1.7 million

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 1,275kg of prohibited ‘Ajinomoto’ commonly known as Chinese salt worth Rs1.7 million during a raid in Rawalpindi.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that acting on the tipoff, the team raided a godown in Hamilton Market and recovered 31.87 maunds of monosodium glutamate. He said PFA has registered a case against the food business operator (FBO) over violations in the nearest police station.

The authority took action against the FBO for illegally storing the Chinese salt and failing to present the sale and purchase record of it to the raiding team on the spot, he said.

He further said the sale and purchase of Chinese salt is strictly prohibited in Punjab after the PFA imposed a ban on it. He said the use of Chinese salt causes health problems like headaches, high blood pressure, heart palpitations, memory loss and the nervous system.

The PFA’s slogan of providing healthy food ‘From Farm to Fork’ is not merely a saying but is the top priority of authority under the mission of the Punjab government “Safe Food, Healthy Punjab”, he added.