12,755 Riders Challaned For Not Wearing Helmet, Rs 1.9m Fined

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 06:43 PM

12,755 riders challaned for not wearing helmet, Rs 1.9m fined

The Karachi Traffic Police on Monday challaned around 12,755 motorcyclists for not wearing helmet and recovered Rs. 19,13250 in terms of fine on 8th day of the special campaign titled "No Helmet-No Ride"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The Karachi Traffic Police on Monday challaned around 12,755 motorcyclists for not wearing helmet and recovered Rs. 19,13250 in terms of fine on 8th day of the special campaign titled "No Helmet-No Ride".

According to a spokesman of the Traffic Police Karachi, the traffic police impounded 8,257 motorcycles.

The South District Traffic Police issued 2976 tickets, City 1576, Central 2139, East 1937, Korangi 484, West 2881 and Malir 762 on the 8th day of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the civil society has highly appreciated the campaign and expressed hope that it will help save life ofmotorcyclists in case of any accident.

