1.277 Million Children Targets For Polio Vaccination

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :A meeting of the divisional polio task force was held and presided over by Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Shafiq Ahmed Mahesar at his office here on Tuesday to finalise the polio vaccination campaign from August 15 to 20, 2020.

The meeting was told that 1.277 million children would be targeted during the polio vaccination campaign.

He also directed DCs and DHOs to provide list of Covid-19 patients in their respective districts. He also directed field teams to immediately share reports of any Covid-19 suspect to their district health officers.

The Divisional Task Force Coordinator, Dr Akbar Ghanghro, briefed the meeting that face masks and a hand sanitizer would be provided to every single polio field team adding that 1.277 million children would be targeted during the polio vaccination campaign.

