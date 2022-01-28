UrduPoint.com

1278 More Corona Cases Confirmed In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 07:39 PM

1278 more Corona cases confirmed in KP

At least 1278 new Corona cases were confirmed while 5 more died of the virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 1278 new Corona cases were confirmed while 5 more died of the virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Friday.

With 1278 new cases, the number of the total active cases in the province had climbed to 8232 while five deaths have reached the toll from the virus to 5994.

During the same period, 88 patients have also recovered from the disease. As many as 13150 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 1278 have proved positive for the virus.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Same From

Recent Stories

Punjab University students get first position at f ..

Punjab University students get first position at festival

1 minute ago
 Frontier College for Women stun City Gulbahar Girl ..

Frontier College for Women stun City Gulbahar Girls College in Handball final

1 minute ago
 Commissioner directs NHA for timely completion of ..

Commissioner directs NHA for timely completion of drainage system

1 minute ago
 Medvedev beats Tsitsipas, to face Nadal in Austral ..

Medvedev beats Tsitsipas, to face Nadal in Australian Open final

1 minute ago
 Three Levies personnel among four died, eight inju ..

Three Levies personnel among four died, eight injured in Dera Bugti blast

4 minutes ago
 CM visits MQM activist family, MPA Sadaqat Hussai ..

CM visits MQM activist family, MPA Sadaqat Hussain

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>