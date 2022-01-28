1278 more Corona cases confirmed in KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 1278 new Corona cases were confirmed while 5 more died of the virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Friday.

With 1278 new cases, the number of the total active cases in the province had climbed to 8232 while five deaths have reached the toll from the virus to 5994.

During the same period, 88 patients have also recovered from the disease. As many as 13150 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 1278 have proved positive for the virus.