1.27kg heroin recovered concealed in utensils from Islamabad International Airport

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday apprehended a drug pusher from Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1.27 kg heroin concealed in dishes and bowls tactfully.

According to spokesman, ANF held a man namely Sajjad Wazir resident of Kohat bearing PP-BN 6826962.

He was traveling to Riyadh on flight no PK 753 from Islamabad International Airport. During search, the ANF recovered 1.27kg heroin concealed in utensils from his luggage.

Further investigation was in progress, he added.