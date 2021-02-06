128 criminals held, drugs and weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 128 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the past two days.

According to police, the raid teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders and 20 drug-pushers and recovered 6.

6-kg hashish and 384-liter liquor from them.

The police also held 29 gamblers with stake money of Rs8,880. In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested 23 persons and recovered 20 pistols, a rifle and a Kalashnikov from them.

Meanwhile, the police also held 54 kite sellers and seized kites and string rolls from them.