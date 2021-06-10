UrduPoint.com
128 Drug Peddlers Arrested During Current Week

Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The police arrested 128 drug peddlers and registered 128 cases against them during the current week.

More than 33 kg of hashish, 400 grams of heroin, 772 grams of ice and 2026 liters of liquor were also recovered.

The Division Police arrested 16 accused, Cantonment 30, Civil Lines Division Police 11, Sadar Division Police 29, Iqbal Town 16 while Model Town Division Police arrested 26 accused. Drive against proclaimed offenders and court absconders , the police arrested 43 criminals during the same period.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani directed SSP Operations, Divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to expedite operations against criminals.

