128 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :128 more persons tested positive of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours in the district Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

According to a data shared by the district administration here on Tuesday ,124 patients were reported from Rawalpindi district while 4 belonged to other districts.

He said that number of C-virus patients in the district hospital's are continuously increasing while the district government,health department and others have made arrangements to control the situation.

"19 cases were reported from Pothohar town, 29 Rawalpindi Cantt,32 Rawal town,9 Gujar khan , and 34 fromTaxila",he said.

He further added that 30 patients were admitted in Holy family Hospital,18 Benazir Bhutto Hospital,8 Red Crescent,46 Institute of Urology and two in Begum Akhtar Memorial Trust who were being provided the best health care facilities.