128 More Patients Test Covid Positive In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2022 | 09:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 128 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 30092 in Hyderabad district on Sunday.

Out of 30092 Covid-19 cases, 28887 have so far been recovered while 617 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached 588, of whom 568 are isolated at homes while rest are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 1319 tests were performed During the last 24 hours, of them 128 cases were reported as positive with a 10 % positivity rate.

