128 more tested positive for COVID-19, tally reached to 2,820 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :About 128 more people Monday tested positive for COVID-19 while the number of total confirmed cases reached to 2,820 in Balochistan.

According to provincial health directorate media coordinator for coronavirus cell - Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig said at least 46,675 people were screened for the virus till May 18, out of which 128 more were reported positive.

As many as 524 affected patients had been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 38 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province, he added.