128 New Dengue Cases Reported Across Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM

128 new dengue cases reported across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Health Department reported 128 new dengue cases across the province, on Friday.

According to the latest figures, Rawalpindi is the hardest-hit area, recording 112 cases. Lahore and Sheikhupura each logged two cases, and Attock and Pakpattan three cases each. The cities of Gujranwala, Chakwal, Mianwali, Chiniot, Hafizabad and Layyah each recorded one new case.

Over the past week, Punjab identified 794 new cases, raising the total for 2024 to 4,785. In response, the Health Department reassured the public that all necessary resources, including adequate medicine supplies, were available across public hospitals.

For inquiries, treatment information, or to report dengue-related concerns, the Health Department has set up a free helpline at 1033. Officials underscored the need for heightened vigilance and preventive measures to curb the rising trend of Dengue cases across the province.

