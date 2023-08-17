128 people arrested for vandalising churches in Jaranwala

The Jaranwala city police arrested 128 people by registering five cases against the elements involved in vandalism of churches and houses of Christian community over alleged desecration of Holy Quran in its limits

A spokesperson for the Capital Police Office (CPO) said here Thursday that the Jaranwala police division, after a heartbreaking incident of blasphemy of Holy Quran and vandalism of worship places, registered cases against people under different sections including terrorism act.

The police put security on high alert around worship places and residential localities of the minorities. He said that security of mosques, Imambargahs and churches was top priority of the district police and no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands. He said that the police were always ready to maintain law and order in the district.