128 POs Held; Arms, Narcotics Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 10:50 AM

128 POs held; arms, narcotics recovered

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The district police during crackdowns against criminal elements arrested 1686 suspects including proclaimed offenders and drug peddlers during the month of April and recovered huge quantity of narcotics and arms.

The district police spokesman said here Thursday that as per the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) the district police beefed up crackdowns against criminal elements and in various actions arrested 1445 suspected persons.

The police also held 128 proclaimed offenders (POs), 113 drug peddlers and 1505 persons on expiry of bail orders. Similarly, 76 kg hashish, nine kg ICE, 218 pistols, 13 AK-47 guns, 20 rifles and 3229 cartridges of different bores from the arrested persons.

The police registered cases against the suspected persons and sent POs and drug peddlers behind the bar while investigation was underway from the suspected persons.

