128 Power Pilferers Caught In A Day In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:57 PM

128 power pilferers caught in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 128 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Thursday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 121,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs two million was imposed as fine to power pilferers while FIRs were registered against six of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

