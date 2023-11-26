128 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 128 more power pilferers in a day during the ongoing operation across the region.

The task force teams on Sunday raided at various places and got registered cases against 78 power pilferers and caught one power pilferer red-handed while stealing electricity. Over Rs 7.2 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.

