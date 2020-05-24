128 recovers, 659 suspects corona test negative

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) ::Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Irshad Ali Roghani has confirmed recovering of 128 persons from corona, besides tests of 659 suspects remained negatives in District Dir on Sunday.

He said it is good sign that 128 persons are fully recovered from the pandemic and negatives and 659 suspected are clear after tested negative.

Dr.

Irshad Ali Roghani also sent his Happy Eid-ul-Fitr greeting to all workers of the district administration, paramedics' staff, police, and members of the Dir Lower Task Force and appealed to people to follow the rules and regulations laid down by provincial government as safety measures including social distance, avoiding hugging, shaking hands.

He also urged on the recently formed Tiger Force to guide the people and specially the children to visit for picnics and avoid gathering in order to ensure safety from coronavirus infection.