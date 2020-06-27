128 shopkeepers punished for profiteering in Khanewal

Price Control Magistrates imposed fine Rs 393,400 on 128 shopkeepers on charges of profiteering

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates imposed fine Rs 393,400 on 128 shopkeepers on charges of profiteering.

According to official sources, four shops were also sealed in violation of lockdown policy.

The price Control Magistrate inspected 1228 shops and found 128 shopkeepers charging extra amounts from customers on sale of different commodities. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed 48 Price Control Magistrates to expedite process of raids so that nobody would extract undue money from masses.