UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

128 Shopkeepers Punished For Profiteering In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

128 shopkeepers punished for profiteering in Khanewal

Price Control Magistrates imposed fine Rs 393,400 on 128 shopkeepers on charges of profiteering

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates imposed fine Rs 393,400 on 128 shopkeepers on charges of profiteering.

According to official sources, four shops were also sealed in violation of lockdown policy.

The price Control Magistrate inspected 1228 shops and found 128 shopkeepers charging extra amounts from customers on sale of different commodities. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi directed 48 Price Control Magistrates to expedite process of raids so that nobody would extract undue money from masses.

Related Topics

Fine Sale Price Money From

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council holds virtual ..

56 minutes ago

Infinix Announces Exciting New Prices for Smart 4

2 hours ago

PTI leader denounces police raid at Ehsas center, ..

48 seconds ago

Swat police continue operations against criminals, ..

51 seconds ago

Rwandan forces kill four gunmen in clash near Buru ..

52 seconds ago

Electric supply to Qasimabad, City talukas suspend ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.