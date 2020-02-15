UrduPoint.com
128 Teams Constituted To Control Locust Attack On Crops: Minister For National Food Security, Khusro Bakhtiar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 12:43 PM

128 teams constituted to control locust attack on crops: Minister for National Food Security, Khusro Bakhtiar

Minister for National Food Security, Khusro Bakhtiar has said 128 teams have been constituted to control locust attack on crops in the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th February, 2020) Minister for National food Security, Khusro Bakhtiar has said 128 teams have been constituted to control locust attack on crops in the country.Talking to a private news channel, he said army and civil aviation would also take part in the operation being launched on Monday to spray the locust hit areas in Balochistan.

The Minister said locusts have destroyed a vast area in the country but measures have been taken now to avoid further loss of crops from its attack.He said World Food Organization would also provide technical and strategic support to Pakistan for eradicating the locust.

