1280 posts approved for Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) : Senate Standing Committee on Interior was told on Monday that as many as 1280 new posts had been sanctioned for Islamabad police in various cadres as the case of their approval was pending for the last 15 years.

In it meeting here held under the Chairmanship of Senator A. Rehman Malik, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar told that present government is fully supporting police for provision of resources and a total of 1280 new posts have been approved by the Prime Minister as the matter was pending since 2004.

The Committee was told that Prime Minister's Relief Package for martyrs of Islamabad police have been also increased from Rs. 2 million to Rs. 20 million like other provinces. Chairman Standing Committee asked IGP to give his recommendations about police hospital in Islamabad.

The Committee was told that crime rate in Islamabad has declined upto 21 percent as compared to the last year and 22 police pickets have been erected at various points of the city where 420 policemen and personnel of Rangers perform duties.

The IGP said that all possible efforts are being made to secure the city and Islamabad has been declared by UN family station for its staff.

The IGP Punjab Capt.

(Retd) Arif Nawaz gave a detailed briefing to the committee about the death of Salah Uddin in police custody. He said that First Information Report under section 302 PPC has been registered against the Station House Officer and other staff besides suspension of SP and transfer of DPO.

The Committee expressed its concerns about sexual abuse and murder of children in Kasur and directed IGP Punjab to submit report before the committee on September 27.

The Chairman Committee said that a legislative proposal would be drafted in consultation with Home Secretaries, Chief Secretaries and IGPs to check such incident.

The Committee also expressed sorrow over sad demise of Major Adeel Shahid and Sepoy Faraz Hussain who lost their lives during fencing process on Pak-Afghan border.

The Chairman said that whole nation is proud of sacrifices of Pak Army and martyrdom of its personnel.

It also condemned the Indian atrocities in Kashmir and propaganda in the region. The Chairman said that entire nation stands united and nefarious designs of enemy would be foiled.

The meeting of the committee was attended among others by Senators Kulsoom Perveen, Javed Abassi, Mian Muhammad Ateeq Sheikh, Dr. Shehzad Waseem, Aurangzeb Khan, Haji Momin Afridi and other officials.