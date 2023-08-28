128000 people shifted to safe places from flood affected areas in Bahawalpur: DC

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that 128,000 people and 50,000 livestock had been shifted to safe places from flood-affected areas in Bahawalpur district

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that 128,000 people and 50,000 livestock had been shifted to safe places from flood-affected areas in Bahawalpur district. Three places in the Bahawalpur district have been badly affected by the flood while 55 places have been partially damaged. Crops on 47000 acres have also been affected in the river belt, he said during a press talk at his office here Monday.

He said that flood relief and medical camps had been established at 27 places in the district. As many as 612 people have been accommodated in these camps, he said and added, the medical teams, medicines, animal food, snake bite vaccine and other necessary medicines have been provided in the flood relief camps.

The DC said that all the departments were participating in the relief operations with a coordinated strategy. He said that a control room had been made functional in the Deputy Commissioner's office where all departments were present to deal with any emergency situation. The control room's phone number is 062-9250508, he told.

TheThe Deputy Commissioner said that rescue teams had arranged camps in the riverside areas and the maximum number of people had already been shifted to safe places. He said that food was being provided to the displaced persons and in this regard, the registration of flood-affected people had been completed. He said that livestock camps were active in flood relief camps where veterinary doctors and the staff were performing their duties.

