128,000 Women Provided Financial Aid During 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2023 | 05:20 PM

As many as 128,000 needy women in the district were provided financial aid of Rs 7,000 each quarterly under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) during the year 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :As many as 128,000 needy women in the district were provided financial aid of Rs 7,000 each quarterly under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) during the year 2022.

BISP Director Muqadas Tanveer Cheema said here Tuesday that currently 150,000 women had been registered with the BISP in addition to 100,000 children, who were getting educational scholarships. He said that each boy student from grade 1 to 5 was being provided Rs 500 scholarship quarterly while a girl was being given Rs 2,000. Similarly, boys from grade 6 to 10 were being provided Rs 2,500 and girl students Rs 3,000. Likewise, Rs 3,500 were being provided to boys and Rs 4,000 to girls studying in intermediate classes.

He said that now Benazir nashonuma and transgender programmes had also been launched under which women would be given Rs 2,500 quarterly, along with food supplements for two years.

The transgenders, after updating their CNIC from NADRA, could register themselves with the BISP tehsil offices, he said, adding that the basic objective of BISP was to improve the financial conditions of the people spending lives below the poverty line.

He said that legal action was also being taken against shopkeepers on the complaints of BISP beneficiary women about excessive charging. In this regard, cases had been registered against more than 20 shopkeepers besides suspension of their registration, he added.

