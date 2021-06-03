UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12,824 More Persons Get Anti-COVID Jabs In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:30 PM

12,824 more persons get anti-COVID jabs in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The total district tally of coronavirus vaccination Thursday reached 397,397 with the inoculation of 12,824 more persons against the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

According to fresh data released by the District Health Authority, 26,198 health workers while 371,199 other people including senior citizens have received their dose so far.

The report said that the district health authority has registered 33 new infections during the last 24 hours including 31 of Rawalpindi and two from outside the district while three people lost their battle of life.

It updated that patients reported during the last 24 hours included 8 belonged to Rawal Town, 3 Potohar town,8 Rawalpindi Cantt,9 Kahutta, and two each from Islamabad and Gujjar Khan.

"Presently 62 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 17 in Holy Family Hospital,14 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,18 in Institute of Urology, 9 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,3 in Bilal hospital and one in Hearts International ", he added.

The report elaborated that 3 patients were on the vent in critical condition, 23 on oxygen and 36 in stable condition.

Related Topics

Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Rawalpindi Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates announces launch of service to Miami

6 minutes ago

OPPO Ranked #6 in Top 50 KANTAR BrandZ™ Chinese ..

31 minutes ago

Facebook Announces the Launch of New Resources to ..

33 minutes ago

PTCL and NUCES signed MOU to improve Customer Expe ..

35 minutes ago

UAEU celebrates graduation of 41st batch on 8th Ju ..

36 minutes ago

Pak-China-Afghanistan trilateral mechanism, vital ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.