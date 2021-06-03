12,824 more persons get anti-COVID jabs in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The total district tally of coronavirus vaccination Thursday reached 397,397 with the inoculation of 12,824 more persons against the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

According to fresh data released by the District Health Authority, 26,198 health workers while 371,199 other people including senior citizens have received their dose so far.

The report said that the district health authority has registered 33 new infections during the last 24 hours including 31 of Rawalpindi and two from outside the district while three people lost their battle of life.

It updated that patients reported during the last 24 hours included 8 belonged to Rawal Town, 3 Potohar town,8 Rawalpindi Cantt,9 Kahutta, and two each from Islamabad and Gujjar Khan.

"Presently 62 confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 17 in Holy Family Hospital,14 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,18 in Institute of Urology, 9 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,3 in Bilal hospital and one in Hearts International ", he added.

The report elaborated that 3 patients were on the vent in critical condition, 23 on oxygen and 36 in stable condition.