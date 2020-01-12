12.830 Kg Hashish seized, 16 arrested:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Police on Sunday have arrested sixteen people including two women and recovered massive narcotic from them in the district.

Police spokesman said that on the direction of DPO Ammara Ather; during crackdown against drug pushers and criminals the teams of different police station including Jhaverian, Sillanwali, Factory Area, Atta Shaheed and Shahpur have conducted raids within the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested 16 accused recovering 12.

830 Kilogram Hashish from their possession.

They identified as: Iftikhar Ahmad s/o Salah Muhammad, Imran alias Manna. Gulraiz s/o Habib Khan, Muhammad Khan, Haq Nawaz, Muhammad Nazir, Safeena Bibi, Tanveer Abbas, Shazia Bibi, Saif Ullah, Amjad Wasim,Aman Ullah, Abdul Rasheed and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started further investigation.