12,850 Fined For Traffic Violations

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The traffic police imposed fines on 12,850 individuals in the last month as part of an ongoing operation against unregistered motorcycle riders and those using tinted glasses.

According to the traffic police, fines were imposed on 7,850 individuals for using tinted glasses and action was taken against 5,000 individuals for driving unregistered vehicles and motorcycles.

Chief Traffic Officer Kamran Hayat Khan stated that all traffic personnel will ensure the full implementation of laws, and restrictions are in place regarding the use of tinted glasses and unregistered vehicles.

He emphasized that the law is the same for everyone, with no exceptions for anyone.

