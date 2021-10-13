1286 dengue cases reported so far in allied hospitals

As many as 1286 confirmed dengue cases had been brought to the allied hospitals of the city, out of which 1170 were discharged after recovery, while 83 more positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 1286 confirmed dengue cases had been brought to the allied hospitals of the city, out of which 1170 were discharged after recovery, while 83 more positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood Wednesday said that presently 102 dengue patients were under treatment in Holy Family Hospital (HFH), out of which 49 were tested positive, six positive out of 12 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and 39 confirmed cases out of the total 62 admitted in District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital," he added.

The HFH had registered 855 positive cases of dengue fever, DHQ registered 141, while 290 confirmed patients were registered in BBH, he added.

Dr Sajjad said that out of the total confirmed cases reported so far, 710 belonged to the Rawalpindi district while the remaining of the other districts including the Federal capital area. He informed that among the 83 new cases reported during the last 24 hours with 39 belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment area,19 from Potohar Town, 10 from Metropolitan Khan Rawalpindi, 02 from Taxila cantonment, one each from Taxila rural, Gujar Khan and Chaklala Cantt, while the addresses of the remaining cases were not confirmed yet, "he added.