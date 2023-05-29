UrduPoint.com

1288 Power Pilferers Nabbed In May

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 05:20 PM

1288 power pilferers nabbed in May

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 1288 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab during the current month of May, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of over 1.7 million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 48.6 million fine was imposed while cases were got registered against 142 power pilferers over Involvement in body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

