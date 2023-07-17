1289 police officers, personnel promoted to next ranks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

1289 officers and personnel of Sindh Police Department Karachi Range were promoted to the next grades

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :1289 officers and personnel of Sindh Police Department Karachi Range were promoted to the next grades.

A departmental promotional committee (DPC) formed under the supervision of Additional Inspector General of Police - Karachi Javed Alam Odho issued promotion orders, according to spokesman for Karachi Police on Monday.

The promotions were given after complete verification and according to seniority.

As many as 429 assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) have been promoted as sub-inspectors, 190 head constables as ASI, 555 from constable to head constable and 115 from driver constable to driver head constable.

The DPC was chaired by Deputy IGP - Admin Imran Yaqoob.