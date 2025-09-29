128th Urs Of Khawaja Ghulam Farid Begins In Rajanpur
RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The 128th three-day urs of the great Sufi poet of the Subcontinent Khwaja Ghulam Farid begun, here on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner Shafqatullah Mushtaq and custodians of the shrine took bath of the grave of the poet with rose water on the occasion.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Imran Mumtaz, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ahmed, Auqaf Administrator Sajid Zafar, District Manager Auqaf Kashif Abbas Jafri, DSP Sanaullah, SHO Asad Abbas and media representatives were also present.
The deputy commissioner told the media that, on the directions of Punjab chief minister, comprehensive arrangements have been made for facilitation of devotees. He said the district administration and Auqaf Department have organised special facilities for accommodation and free meals.
In addition, he said, health, police, civil defence, Rescue-1122, social welfare, and other departments have set up camps for the convenience of visitors. The DC urged people to attend the urs ceremonies and understand the teachings of Khwaja Ghulam Farid.
He announced a local holiday on the first of October (Wednesday). The notification will be applicable within Rajanpur district limits, he remarked. However, the holiday will not apply to emergency services, departments on Urs duty, or scheduled examinations, he said.
Meanwhile, DPO Rajanpur Farooq Amjad told media that a comprehensive security plan is being enforced in Kot Mithan to ensure safety during the urs.
He said the three-day ceremonies will continue with strict monitoring. More than 1,156 police personnel and seven Elite Force teams are performing security duties, divided into three layers.
Strict checking is being ensured at entry and exit points, while CCTV cameras and drone surveillance are being used for monitoring, he maintained.
A modern control room has also been established for real-time supervision. Elite Force mobile squads are patrolling across the city, with reserves on alert to handle any emergency.
The DPO added that SHOs and DSPs are present in the field to ensure foolproof security arrangements.
